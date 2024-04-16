Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after buying an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.63. 752,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,023. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $306.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

