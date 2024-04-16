DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,056 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in TIM by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TIM by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of TIMB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. 153,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.53%.

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

