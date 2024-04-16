Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $657,826,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.