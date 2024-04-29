Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 147 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after buying an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 806,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,304,000 after purchasing an additional 286,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,744,000 after acquiring an additional 275,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 198,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.51. 747,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

