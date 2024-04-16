Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $334.00 to $297.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Charter Communications traded as low as $254.31 and last traded at $257.87, with a volume of 178913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $256.90.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.96. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
