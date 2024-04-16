B&D White Capital Company LLC Makes New $4.19 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $292.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

