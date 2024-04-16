Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.39

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$31.39 and last traded at C$31.43, with a volume of 26580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TOY shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

Spin Master Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9973592 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$48,312.25. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

