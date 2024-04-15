StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BKCC stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

