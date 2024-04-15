Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Vera Bradley Trading Down 2.6 %
VRA opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.35.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
