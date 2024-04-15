Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Neill Abrams acquired 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($189.77).
Ocado Group Stock Performance
Shares of OCDO traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 357.58 ($4.53). The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,351. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 473.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 554.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Ocado Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 342 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.87).
About Ocado Group
