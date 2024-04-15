CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $424,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 0.9% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,978,000 after buying an additional 67,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after buying an additional 200,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 450,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,495. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.03.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

