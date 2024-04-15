Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCB. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA ILCB traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.00. 9,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,370. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $899.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

