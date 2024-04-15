Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,987. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

