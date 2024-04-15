iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $126.86

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $126.86 and last traded at $127.03, with a volume of 493590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.72.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.91 and its 200 day moving average is $121.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

