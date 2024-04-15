Emfo LLC Sells 300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Emfo LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.17.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $266.23. 3,686,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,551. The firm has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.75. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

