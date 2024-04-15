Emfo LLC Has $32,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Emfo LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after acquiring an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after acquiring an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after acquiring an additional 241,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.65. 795,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.