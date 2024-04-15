Emfo LLC Purchases Shares of 300 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,949 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.2 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.
View Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mid-America Apartment Communities
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.