Cullen Investment Group LTD. Purchases Shares of 8,689 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 87,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,073,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,542,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.22. 266,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,862,706. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.76 and its 200-day moving average is $281.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

