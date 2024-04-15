Drake & Associates LLC Buys 685 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Comcast Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,425,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.