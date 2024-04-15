iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 483,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 177,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 67,906 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $338,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.59. 466,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,524. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.