Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $5.62 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,000. Medtronic accounts for about 1.0% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.8 %

MDT traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.81. 1,964,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

