Sierra Capital LLC Sells 33,344 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,344 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth $115,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

BCSF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 74,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.42%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

