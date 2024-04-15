Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. 2,602,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,355. The stock has a market cap of $170.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.06.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

