Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.09 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 669,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,352,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $6,834,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.64. 338,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,322. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $265.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.74 and a 200 day moving average of $206.93.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total value of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.