361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.59

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

361 Degrees International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

