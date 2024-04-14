Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 599,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $34.25. 1,157,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,107. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

