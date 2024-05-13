Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Equity Residential worth $318,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EQR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,683. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $566,034 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.04.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

