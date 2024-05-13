Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.08% of Dollar Tree worth $333,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

