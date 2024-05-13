The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Boeing worth $305,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,357,389. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.39 and its 200-day moving average is $206.14.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

