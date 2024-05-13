QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,829,000 after buying an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 806,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,304,000 after purchasing an additional 286,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,744,000 after purchasing an additional 275,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 198,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,987 shares of company stock worth $18,836,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.18. 613,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.55 and its 200-day moving average is $265.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $297.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

