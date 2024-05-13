QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,578 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $129.01. 263,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,747. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

