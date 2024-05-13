The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,116,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $327,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.41. 557,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

