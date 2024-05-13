QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 19.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 13.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,498. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

