QRG Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,291 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,721,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after acquiring an additional 244,068 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 121,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM remained flat at $45.21 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,599,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,604,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

