Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. 301,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,430. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

