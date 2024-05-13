QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 6.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,540,000 after acquiring an additional 80,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

NYSE PSA traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $276.28. 97,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,828. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day moving average of $276.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

