Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,299,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.51% of Assured Guaranty worth $321,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,368,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 304,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,368,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,099,662.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,793,657. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of AGO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.22. 174,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AGO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGO

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.