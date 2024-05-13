Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,709 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.92% of Avnet worth $315,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,945,000 after purchasing an additional 135,171 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,834,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,095 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.21. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $52.80.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Avnet

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.