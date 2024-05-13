Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,957,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $319,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

