Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 98,369 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,653,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of M.D.C. worth $312,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC remained flat at $62.98 during trading on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

