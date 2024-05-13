Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,514 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.94% of Group 1 Automotive worth $334,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $311.47. 64,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.38 and a 52-week high of $315.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.78 and its 200-day moving average is $278.72.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPI

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.