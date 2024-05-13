Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $323.20 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,012,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Kenvue worth $323,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,739,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,014,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

