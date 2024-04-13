WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,221 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.01% of ICU Medical worth $24,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $77,731.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,532. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ICU Medical Trading Down 2.5 %

ICU Medical stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 194,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.28 and a 52 week high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

