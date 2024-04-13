Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 82 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $267.28. 2,140,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.38. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

