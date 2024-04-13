Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 63,600 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,994,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $38.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. 2,782,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,303.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,103.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.