Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 1.7 %

CU stock opened at C$30.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$28.13 and a 12 month high of C$39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.67.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$974.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3547141 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities

About Canadian Utilities

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total transaction of C$1,544,530.92. 38.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.