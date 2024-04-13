Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,529 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $192,928,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

