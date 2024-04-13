Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Increases By 134.7%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 134.7% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

The China Fund Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE CHN opened at $9.68 on Friday. The China Fund has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Get The China Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The China Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The China Fund by 466.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The China Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in The China Fund during the fourth quarter worth $389,000.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.