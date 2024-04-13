Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Forum Energy Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FET

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Forum Energy Technologies

In other news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,202.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.