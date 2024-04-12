CKW Financial Group Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,525,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

FI stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

